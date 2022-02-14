"There is a blatant gap between the skill level in the Brazilian vs. the North American trials" - Gordon Ryan sparks a discussion about developments in BJJ

Grappling legend Gordon Ryan believes that jiu-jitsu in America has drastically improved in recent years. He recently sparked a discussion about it on his social media pages.

In an Instagram post, Ryan shared his thoughts on the matter:

“There’s been an interesting shift over the last few years. Brazilian trials used to be the big ones. If you won them you considered amongst the top of the top seeds (relative to other trials winners) come ADCC time. Over the last few years, it is very apparent that North American trials are the pinnacle of the ADCC trials. The most competitors with by far the highest skill level. There is a blatant gap between the skill level in the Brazilian vs. the North American trials.”

While jiu-jitsu originated in Japan, it was Brazilian jiu-jitsu that introduced the sport to the global consciousness. However, Ryan believes that the talent level in America is quickly becoming the standard of excellence in the sport.

He further explains that the future could see other countries emerge in terms of talent in the sport:

“Furthermore, many Brazilians winning trials in Brazil train and live in America. It is safe to say that America is now the mecca of jiu-jitsu. Furthermore, I believe that over the next 1 or 2 decades Brazil will lag behind the no gi department, we will see less and less Brazilian ADCC champs, and the main competition will be between USA and places like Russia, Dagestan, etc.”

Gordon Ryan's perspective has garnered over 9,000 likes and sparked over 600 comments discussing both agreements and counterpoints to his argument.

Gordon Ryan and Andre Galvao can settle their rivalry in ONE Championship

While he has yet to make his promotional debut, Gordon Ryan already has an organic matchup waiting for him in ONE Championship after the promotion signed his rival, Andre Galvao, in late 2021.

The two men have a longstanding rivalry that only began to heat up last year when they collided in a viral backstage incident:

Ryan and Galvao are expected to get their hands on each other at the upcoming ADCC 2022, but their rivalry isn't expected to end with just one grappling match.

By joining the world’s biggest martial arts association, they have an opportunity to settle their differences in multiple ways inside the Circle.

Galvao already has experience competing in MMA. Meanwhile, Ryan expressed his intent to try his luck in the Circle when he signed with ONE late last year.

