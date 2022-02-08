"I'd be very excited to have a match with him" - Gustavo Balart says he'd outstrike Jarred Brooks

Gustavo Balart has a massive opportunity at ONE: Bad Blood on Friday when he takes on No.3-ranked strawweight Yosuke Saruta.

The Cuban secured an important win in his last outing when he beat Ryuto Sawada. Before that, the Titan FC veteran was riding a three-fight losing streak since arriving in ONE.

It's been quite a turnaround in fortunes for the former Olympian. If he beats Saruta, he'll likely usurp the Japanese fighter inside the top three of the rankings. If that happens, 'El Gladiador' has his eye on a title shot.

Currently, it looks as though relative newcomer Jarred Brooks will challenge Joshua Pacio for the belt. However, Balart believes he has what it takes to beat the American.

"He's an interesting fighter. He's got a different style. I'd be very excited to have a match with him. No, he's not as good at wrestling as me. My strikes would be harder than his. Any attempt at getting me to the floor, I would counteract with my strong strikes rather than going for the wrestling."

Outstriking and outwrestling 'The Monkey God' looks like a tall order at present. The 28-year-old has shot to No.2 in the rankings and is currently one of the most talked-about fighters in the promotion having scored back-to-back victories over Lito Adiwang and Hiroba Minowa.

Gustavo Balart is inspired by Yoel Romero

Balart shares plenty in common with UFC icon Yoel Romero. His fellow countryman was also an Olympic wrestler before transitioning to MMA and he also competes under the American Top Team banner.

"He's always been a great inspiration to me. He's always been there for me and fundamental in helping me out. He's a big inspiration in training and going forward, someone that I can rely on."

Romero was involved in numerous UFC middleweight title fights but never clinched the gold.

Against Sawada, Balart will face arguably the toughest test of his MMA career so far. If he's able to pull of the upset, then he could be a surprise candidate to challenge for the ONE strap at some stage later this year.

