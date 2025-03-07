ONE Championship hands down doping suspensions to Kiamran Nabati, Ferrari Fairtex after failing post-fight drug tests

ONE Championship suspended bantamweight Muay Thai contenders Kiamran Nabati and Ferrari Fairtex after both fighters tested positive for banned substances following their January matchup.

Bangkok Post was the first to report on the development.

Nabati, who scored a first-round knockout win over Ferrari in their ONE Friday Fights 95 matchup, will serve a one-year ban, while the Thai star was meted with a three-month suspension.

Nabati's win over Ferrari at Lumpinee Stadium was also overturned and is now deemed a no-contest.

Both fighters failed the drug tests according to the regulations of the World Anti-Doping Agency, which ONE Championship uses for its Anti-Doping Program.

In-competition samples were collected from all fighters who competed on the January 31 card and were immediately sent for testing to the Sweden-based agency International Doping Tests & Management.

Nabati, who currently sits at the fourth spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings, tested positive for drostanolone, modafinil, and meldonium.

Drostanolone is a synthetic androgen and anabolic steroid, while modafinil is a stimulant that increases alertness and concentration and gives fighters a better reaction time.

Lastly, pumps up blood flow to muscles to improve endurance and recovery.

IDTM, meanwhile, found heptaminol and octodrine in Ferrari's sample.

Heptaminol is a cardiac stimulant that increases blood flow, while octodrine is a central nervous stimulant that improves alertness and pain tolerance.

ONE Championship's working relationship with Sweden's International Doping Tests & Management

ONE Championship has always prioritized its fighters' safety, and its stringent measures to keep that standard rely heavily on its Anti-Doping Program.

The promotion partnered with the Sweden-based International Doping Tests & Management in its efforts to crack down on banned substances.

IDTM is one of the biggest centers of its kind, and merged with Drug Free Sports International in 2018.

Apart from ONE Championship, IDTM works with more than 300 athletic organizations and promotions, including the NBA, NFL, MLB, NCAA, Nascar, the PGA Tour, and LPGA.

