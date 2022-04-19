James Yang showcases striking with pad holder Demetrious Johnson

James Yang recently shared that he is training alongside all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson.

On his Instagram Stories, Yang posted a clip of him hitting pads with 'Mighty Mouse.' The 32-year-old is getting ready for his second ONE Championship fight, which is scheduled for this Friday, April 22.

The caption to James Yang's post read:

"Training with the [GOAT image]"

James Yang and Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He has held titles in ONE Championship and the UFC. Most recently, he earned a victory in a mixed-rules fight against Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Following that hybrid-rules fight, Yang commented on Instagram, saying:

"My brother ['Mighty Mouse'] came and shut sh*t down! Beyond proud! What a honor to be part of this historic event and to witness the greatness of [ONE Championship] Home of true martial arts! LSFG"

Yang made his ONE debut in late 2021 with an impressive second-round TKO victory. He now has his second bout in the organization set for this Friday at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, where he'll face Malaysian-born fighter Keanu Subba.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship in your corner James Yang kicks off his ONE career with a TKO win over Roel Rosauro! #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What happens when you've got thein your cornerJames Yang kicks off his ONE career with a TKO win over Roel Rosauro! @MightyMouse What happens when you've got the 🐐 in your corner ⬆️ James Yang kicks off his ONE career with a TKO win over Roel Rosauro! @MightyMouse #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/HEms00bRX3

James Yang vs. Keanu Subba

Yang will be looking to extend his record in his second ONE Championship fight on April 22. His previous win was against the more experienced Roel Rosauro.

His sophomore appearance against Keanu Subba will be a major test for the developing and rising MMA star. Yang will likely be looking for another finish, but Subba brings a lot of experience to this fight and will be a challenge.

On Instagram, Yang spoke to his fans and supporters, whom he calls the "Yang Gang." He said:

"April 22 it's going down, ONE 156... It's going to be an incredible event. I'm coming to collect that bounty. It's going be a beautiful show. Tune in and don't miss it."

In his own Instagram post, Subba said how excited he is for this ONE match and how honored he is to be fighting at the same event as his training partner Agilan Thani. He wrote:

"Excited to be fighting on the 22nd of April. I'm healthy and ready to put on a show. So stoked to be fighting on the same card as [Agilan Thani]. We've been putting in the work and I'm confident we will both come up on top. Thank you all for the support."

