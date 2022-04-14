"It weighs 50 pounds lol" - Jarred Brooks not intimidated by Bokang Masunyane's training video

ONE Championship posted a video of Bokang Masunyane impressively flipping a wrestling dummy, but Jarred Brooks is not affected.

Masunyane and Brooks are set to face each other in a world title eliminator at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on Friday, April 22. The winner of their match is set to face Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title.

On Instagram, ONE Championship hyped up Masunyane’s preparations by sharing the video. The caption read:

“"Little Giant" is ready to THROW DOWN 🤼‍♂️ Will Bokang Masunyane beat Jarred Brooks on 22 April and secure his ONE Strawweight World Title shot against Joshua Pacio? 👀 @littlegiant_bk”

See the post below:

Of course, nothing about his opponent gets past ‘The Monkey God’. Jarred Brooks took to the comments to downplay Masunyane’s drills. The American said:

“It weighs 50 pounds lol 😂”

Not everyone is a world-class MMA fighter with a wrestling background like Brooks. Some fans were amazed by Masunyane’s display. One fan said:

“Yes @littlegiant_bk going to throw him around like a rag dol and then put him to sleep”

Another was happy that South Africa is being represented in MMA:

“Yeeeeees 🇿🇦 mma is just getting warmed up! Let's gooo @littlegiant_bk 🙌🙌🙌”

Jarred Brooks is in for a wrestling battle at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Jarred Brooks has been dominant over his first two bouts in ONE Championship, utilizing his wrestling prowess to conquer those who stood against him.

In his debut, he subdued dangerous striker Lito Adiwang and controlled Hiroba Minowa through three rounds of their encounter earlier this year. His impressive run in ONE Championship has him right on the tail of the division’s king, Joshua Pacio, as the No.2-ranked fighter in the strawweight ranks.

However, he may have just found his match in Bokang Masunyane.

Masunyane started his martial arts journey as a wrestler and achieved immense success in the sport in Africa. After 23 national titles, three African Championships, and a stint at the Commonwealth games, Masunyane decided to transition to MMA.

The 27-year-old is undefeated in his professional MMA career and earned the top contender spot in the division following a first-round knockout victory over former world title challenger Rene Catalan.

Both Brooks and Masunyane hold a 2-0 record in the circle, and they will stake those perfect records against each other for a shot at glory against Pacio.

Edited by Avinash Tewari