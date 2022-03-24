"This fight will have a bonus for sure" – Jeremy Miado expects to win a $50K cash prize from Chatri Sityodtong at ONE X

Jeremy Miado expects fireworks in his strawweight match against fellow Filipino Lito Adiwang at ONE X.

In a matchup of two explosive strikers, Miado also believes that a $50,000 bonus is nearly guaranteed in their division-shaking bout at ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

In a virtual press conference, 'The Jaguar' claimed that he and Adiwang, two well-known knockout artists, are sure to deliver the highlights on what is a stacked card.

The Marrok Force striker said:

“Oh, this fight will have a bonus for sure. I’ve always expected that Lito’s explosive and he has this strong style. So, the game plan is to keep up with his style. I’m expecting to take a knockout or technical knockout in the second or third round. This fight will be good... As a fighter, the goal is to really go for a knockout or a submission. We want that finish, but I know those kinds of victories will just naturally happen, you don’t have to force it. Sometimes, you just have to get the proper timing. But the game plan is to really get the knockout.”

Jeremy Miado (10-4) has won three of his last four fights, all of which came via finishes. The 29-year-old’s last victory was a technical knockout triumph over Miao Li Tao at ONE: NextGen in October 2021.

Adiwang (13-4), meanwhile, has won nine of his last 11 fights, with four of those wins coming via knockouts.

The No.5-ranked strawweight put on a striking clinic in his last victory against Hexigetu to take a dominant unanimous decision verdict at ONE: Revolution in September 2021.

Jeremy Miado looking to enter strawweight top 5

Strawweight is as littered with talent as any division in ONE Championship and Miado is looking to enter that coveted hall.

He’s already riding back-to-back wins heading into ONE X and a victory over Adiwang could very well put him in the top five of the division’s rankings.

On that, Jeremy Miado said:

“I’ve been preparing hard for this fight and I’m here not just to put on a show but to win. As a fighter, every single one of us wants to be a superstar or a champion. Of course I want to prove that I’m a top fighter and go up the rankings. I want to show them that I deserve a spot in the top five.”

The strawweight bout is scheduled for ONE X: Part I, with the card set to begin at 1pm SGT.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Harvey Leonard