"I will be representing Malaysia in the SEA Games" - Jihin Radzuan keeping herself busy after ONE X victory

Jihin Radzuan proudly carries Malaysia’s flag every time she steps into the circle. Next time she competes, however, she'll be carrying her national colors on a different stage.

In a recent interview with MMA Mania, Radzuan revealed that she will represent Malaysia in the kickboxing competition of the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Radzuan has already fought twice at ONE Championship in 2022, but her next appearance will be in the region’s biggest sporting spectacle.

Jihin Radzuan said:

“Even now I’m not in rest. I will be representing my country, Malaysia, in the SEA Games in kickboxing next month in May. So actually, I’m not in rest.”

Catch the full interview below:

Malaysia has always been one of the strongest nations in the multi-sport tiff and was even the highest-ranked nation in 2017 when it hosted the Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Radzuan, who fought in February and March this year, added that she hopes to be back competing in ONE Championship after her stint at the SEA Games.

The most she would do is take a month’s rest before getting back to work and resuming her ascent in the atomweight rankings.

“I plan to be back in the circle after this match. Maybe I take a break for a month and go for a fight. I would love to be as active as I can because I’ve been laid off for two years because of the lockdown."

Jihin Radzuan is proud to carry Malaysia’s identity

The No.5-ranked atomweight contender knows that her responsibilities in the sport go beyond her personal aspirations.

Radzuan admits that mixed martial arts in Malaysia is still a growing discipline and that being a female fighter in her country brings significant attention to the sport.

The 23-year-old star said that she’s bringing attention to Malaysia’s MMA scene every time she steps into the circle.

“MMA in Malaysia, after the lockdown, was very bad because not many people know about and follow news about MMA. To be one of the active fighters in ONE Championship and MMA, is like an honor for me. I’m a female fighter and I bring the world’s [attention], not only Asia’s. Most of the [fans from other] countries know me already and they know that I’m from Malaysia and one of the few female fighters active in MMA.”

Fans will no doubt be eager to see how Jihin Radzuan gets on at the SEA Games, and will be anticipating her return to the circle soon after.

Edited by Harvey Leonard