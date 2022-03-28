"Straight from the airport to the gym for class"-John Wayne Parr's retirement is only confined to the ONE circle

John Wayne Parr has competed in his final bout as a professional, but that doesn’t mean that he’s done with the sport.

The Australian legend was right back in the gym just a couple of days removed from competing on the historic ONE X card last Saturday, March 26. On Instagram, Parr announced that he’s back home and sent his love to everyone.

John Wayne Parr said:

“Just arrived home. What an amazing week in Singapore. Thank you @onechampionship, all the staff and Mr @yodchatri for the greatest memories I could ask for to finish my career with. Lastly thank you to everyone for your messages of support. Words can’t describe how humbled I am for everyone’s kind words. Happy to be back home with my hugs and kisses @angieriveraparr. Straight from airport to the gym for class. The grind never ends 🤪."

Parr confirmed that his fight with Eduard Folayang at the 10-year anniversary show of ONE Championship would be his last in-ring fight, marking the end of a storied career that has spanned three decades.

However, the sport will remain in his heart and life, as evidenced by his dedication to teaching in his gym. Additionally, Parr has expressed his interest in other opportunities outside fighting in ONE Championship.

Considering everything he has done for the sport of Muay Thai, he will certainly be welcome on whatever path he chooses in the future.

John Wayne Parr turns emotional in his post-fight interview

John Wayne Parr put in the performance of a lifetime at ONE X to go out swinging in the final bout of his career.

While Eduard Folayang dominated the first two rounds of the bout, ‘The Gunslinger’ came out in the third as if his life depended on it. He caught Folayang with a knee that rocked the former ONE lightweight world champion and gave fans a glimpse of his heyday. With a barrage of strikes, he looked like he could steal victory away from the Filipino warrior.

Ultimately, it was not enough, as he had to settle for 99 wins in his legendary career. After the bout, Michael Schiavello stepped in for a rare post-fight interview to give his final salute to the man he has covered for over 20 years.

An emotional John Wayne Parr’s final message to everyone was this:

“I’m so sorry I didn’t get the win. I love you guys.”

