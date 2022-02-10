“I can try a little triangle choke in there” - Jonathan Haggerty is ready to step in against Demetrious Johnson if Rodtang pulls out of ONE X

Despite dropping two fights against Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon, former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty hasn’t lost his confidence.

He’s confident that he can step in for Rodtang should the Thai fighter somehow find himself out of his special rules super-fight against MMA legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

Rodtang is set to meet DJ at ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary event. The highly anticipated matchup consists of alternating rounds contested under the Muay Thai and MMA rulesets.

However, as bout cancelations and postponements become more common in the era of COVID-19, promotions like ONE have had to shuffle things around to make fights work.

In a recent interview with ONE, Haggerty says he is ready to take Rodtang’s place in the unlikely event he fails to meet ‘Mighty Mouse’ in the Circle. The Englishman says he may even throw up a submission or two against the American legend.

“Yeah, you know, I could do it. You know I'm ready at all times. I can try a little triangle choke in there. But we'll have to wait and see. I'm excited for that fight. I've done it [jiu-jitsu]. So my dad owns a gym. For years I've been growing up. I've just been doing the basics for years, and nothing too dedicated. But I know a few basic stuff.”

Jonathan Haggerty picks a winner between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson

Haggerty knows all too well what it’s like stepping into the Circle with Rodtang. The pair shared two adrenaline-laced fights together. ‘The General’ lost a close decision in the first fight and then got knocked out in the rematch. So he’s familiar with ‘The Iron Man’s’ power.

That being said, Haggerty believes Johnson will take the victory easily if he gets past the first round.

“I have a prediction now, Demetrious Johnson wins in the second round... If he can make it out the first, yeah, he'd win.”

Haggerty still wants that third fight with Rodtang, whenever it comes. After he takes care of business with his next opponent, he will no doubt pursue it.

“Yeah 100% You know I'm not in a rush. Once I beat Mongkolpetch, hopefully, I can get Rodtang again.”

Jonathan Haggerty returns to action against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee at ONE: Bad Blood, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, February 11.

Edited by Harvey Leonard