“He is coming into the danger zone” - Jonathan Haggerty warns Mongkolpetch of knockout peril in close range

There has been little back-and-forth between former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and his upcoming opponent, Lumpinee Stadium champion Mongkolpetch Petchyindee. However, things did start to heat up in a recent face-off interview with ONE Championship.

Mongkolpetch was asked what he thought Haggerty’s weaknesses were. He answered without hesitation. The Thai warrior said:

“For his weakness, there are two things that I see. First is the abdominal area. Second is the legs. There are two things that I'm going to do. I'm going to punch his body and then kick his legs. I will do my best. I know that he's fast. I know that you're fast and I will try to stop that speed of yours. ”

Jonathan Haggerty obviously did not take those words lightly and fired back with gusto. Sending out a warning, Haggerty replied:

“You know you gotta get close to me first, mate. And I think that's very dangerous. And we've been working on things because we know obviously because he's been saying a lot now, which is a load of b*llocks. Oh, language, sorry. So yeah, no, he is coming into the danger zone if he thinks he can do that, so let's see.”

The two Muay Thai stalwarts will lock horns in a flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE: Bad Blood, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, February 11.

Jonathan Haggerty, who is ranked No.2 in the division, could earn himself another crack at Rodtang Jitmuangnon and his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title should he beat Mongkolpetch, who is ranked No.4.

Nevertheless, it’s going to be an exciting matchup between two guys who come to fight.

Jonathan Haggerty and Mongkolpetch are both looking to finish

Neither fighter wants this fight to reach the final bell. Both Haggerty and Mongkolpetch intend to end matters early.

Jonathan Haggerty believes he has Mongkolpetch all figured out and says he’s coming in with a sharp game plan to secure the victory.

“I see a lot of weaknesses, to be honest. I see he looks away when he gets punched, he puts his head down a lot. He sort of covers up a lot. Like he covers up like his weaknesses out and he likes to start slow and you can't start slow with me. Don't start slow, let me just tell you that. I'm calling for a knockout and my prediction is round two KO. Let's go.”

Mongkolpetch, however, doesn’t believe Jonathan Haggerty has the power to stop him. The Thai fighter said:

“I think it's hard to KO me because for me, from my experience in the past, I fought with so many more fighters. And also don't look down on other fighters, everyone is here to win. And for me, personally, my goal here is to fight, give my all, and come here to win as well.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard