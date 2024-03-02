ONE Championship: Joshua Pacio forgives Jarred Brooks but Chatri Sityodtong condemns "illegal" spike slam KO

Joshua Pacio has been given the all-clear by doctors in Doha after a frightening slam KO, which saw Jarred Brooks disqualified and stripped of his ONE Championship strawweight MMA title on Friday.

The thousands of Filipino fans crammed into Lusail Sports Arena erupted in cheers when the verdict was announced, with Pacio crowned a three-time champion – all despite being out cold on the canvas at ONE 166.

After several minutes of medical attention, the 28-year-old was stretchered out of the Circle and taken to hospital in the Qatari capital.

Asked for an update, ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong told Sportskeeda at the post-event press conference.

"The latest prognosis is that he's 100 per cent fine, I think his neck is sprained. But we've had thousands of fights, and to have an illegal spike like that, I was very upset. Jarred, is a world-class wrestler but that was a dump on the head. Illegal. 100 per cent illegal."

Asked if he would be keen to book a trilogy fight between the two rivals once, Pacio had fully recovered, Sityodtong said:

"I haven't thought that far, to be honest. What I care about most is Johsua recovers 100 per cent. The latest prognosis is he is fine. He's doing a battery of tests right now and will stay in the hospital overnight."

ONE Championship 166 red card drama

Brooks was initially incensed in the cage when referee Herb Dean showed him a red card mere moments after he had wildly celebrated what he thought was a 55-second KO.

'The Monkey God' – who took the title from Pacio in Manila in December 2022 – later posted an apology to Pacio on social media, saying:

"I wish nothing but the best for you brother. I hope you're OK. I am sorry for letting down my family and the organization. I did not intentionally do anything."

Pacio was later released from the hospital, with Lions Nation teammate and mentor Eduard Folayang, the former ONE Championship lightweight MMA champion, posting an update on social media. He wrote:

"Joshua is clear in his CT scan results. according to the doctor, who read the results, there is no fracture, brain damage and neck injuries."

Pacio was later discharged on Friday night – and then caught up with Brooks over breakfast at the host Grand Hyatt Hotel & Villas in Lusail on Saturday morning.

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio at the fighter hotel in Doha on Saturday morning.

The Filipino later wrote in a social media post:

"My brother Jarred, you don't need to be sorry because you did nothing wrong, you didn't let anybody down. Remember that. You are a great champion, great person and a great father.

Pacio added:

"This is a dangerous sport we play in. Anything can happen inside the Circle. Jarred and I work hard to put on a show for everyone. But only athletes can understand what we feel because they know the journey, the sacrifices, the blood and the sweat, how much time they put into it."