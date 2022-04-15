"He’s gonna have to walk through my punches" - Liam Harrison dares Muangthai PK. Saenchai to try using his elbows against him

Liam Harrison knows how dangerous Muangthai PK.Saenchai’s elbows are, but he believes that he won’t be an easy target for the ‘Elbow Zombie’.

Harrison will clash with Muangthai in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on Friday, April 22. The event will be broadcast from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Hitman’ said that he’s been in the fight game long enough to know how to deal with someone like Muangthai.

“I’ve got to stay sharp and switched on, but it’s not like I haven’t been against anyone who’s been trying to walk forward and elbow my head off before. For him to get close enough to elbow, he’s gonna have to walk through my punches, and I’m probably one of the hardest punchers in that division.”

Typically, Muay Thai and kickboxing use at least 14-ounce gloves, but the ONE Super Series Muay Thai bouts use significantly smaller gloves. Harrison believes that these gloves will make it even more dangerous for Muangthai if he chooses to stick with his elbows in their matchup.

“For him to get close, he’s gonna have to walk through everything that I’m throwing at him, and what I’m throwing at him is going to just be absolute venom, so good luck to him. In these 4-ounce MMA gloves, anyone who is just going to walk forward towards me, they’re going to have to walk into absolute hell when I start unloading my hands and my power shots.”

Liam Harrison looking to end Muangthai’s undefeated run in ONE Championship

Liam Harrison scored his breakthrough win in the ONE circle in October 2020 and won his next two kickboxing bouts.

On April 22, Harrison will look to carry that momentum to score his first win streak in ONE Championship against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Muangthai is undefeated in three outings in ONE Championship but most recently lost a five-round decision in a local contest in Thailand back in September 2020. He’s making a return to competition since that loss, and will certainly be hungry to get back in the win column.

Edited by C. Naik