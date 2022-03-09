Liam Nolan vs. Kim Kyung Lock set for ONE: Lights Out

Liam Nolan will return to the Circle at ONE: Lights Out this Friday, March 11. The ONE Super Series talent is scheduled to face off against Kim Kyung Lock in a 79kg catchweight Muay Thai contest at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

His bout was made public on ONE Championship’s official website on Monday, March 7.

Should it all go according to plan, his tie with the South Korean slugger will mark the fourth time he's brought his skills to the global stage.

The London resident has come a long way since his promotional debut against Enriko Kehl at ONE: Reign Of Valor in March 2019. Nolan endured a tough time against the German striking ace’s offensive arsenal and he eventually succumbed to a TKO loss in round two of their featherweight kickboxing contest.

Nolan returned to his favored discipline of Muay Thai for his sophomore outing five months later, coming up against Bangpleenoi Petchyindee. Despite putting in a much better performance this time, Nolan still fell short on the judges’ scorecard.

The 24-year-old put an end to that skid in November 2019, however, and got his hand raised in the Circle for the first time after a sterling display against Brown Pinas at ONE: Edge of Greatness.

Nolan will be looking to carry that momentum into his upcoming bout. However, any mistake from the Englishman could give Kim a chance at victory in his promotional debut.

The South Korean brings an experienced game plan to the table and often utilizes his wide range of attacking weapons to trouble his rivals.

Fans are guaranteed an absolute striking clinic when this bout gets underway on the lead card of ONE: Lights Out.

Ismael Londt vs. Iraj Azizpour is a must-watch at ONE: Lights Out

Another striking talent will make his debut on the global stage on the main card of ONE’s fifth show of the year.

Dutch-Surinamese kickboxing star Ismael Londt will appear under the ONE Super Series banner for the first time against Iraj Azizpour in a heavyweight kickboxing tie.

Azizpour is hoping to seal another victory at ONE: Lights Out to potentially be next in line to challenge for the inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world title. Londt, meanwhile, will be on a similar mission.

Both men are known for possessing tremendous power in their fists. With that said, a knockout seems all but guaranteed when these two clash in ‘The Lion City’ this Friday, March 11.

