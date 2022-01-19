ONE Championship lightweight star Amir Khan looks absolutely ripped in latest Instagram post

It has been a minute since Amir Khan was last seen in action. If his latest Instagram post is anything to go by, it seems we may not be far off from seeing the ONE Championship lightweight star back inside the Circle.

Evolve MMA recently posted a short video clip of the 27-year-old Singaporean in training. In the clip, he can be seen ripping away at the heavy bag with his thunderous kicks and lightning-quick punch combinations. The former ONE world title challenger is known for his knockout power, having stopped nine opponents so far in his career.

The caption of the post read:

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress. Don’t get in the way of ONE Superstar Amir Khan @amirkhanmma from the EVOLVE Fight Team and these kicks!”

Khan is one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion. He has faced some of the biggest names ONE Championship has to offer, including former ONE champions Honorio Banario and Ev Ting. His professional record stands at 13-8.

The comeback trail for Amir Khan

Unfortunately for Amir Khan, he has seen mixed results in his last few bouts. He has only won two of his last six fights. The Singaporean suffered a close split decision loss to South Korean fighter Dae Song Park in his last appearance in the Circle, more than a year ago.

However, Khan is in a good position to turn his career around. At just 27, he still has enough time to fine-tune his game and has the necessary tools to compete at the highest level.

There will be a slew of exciting matchups for Khan when he returns. ONE Championship’s lightweight division is arguably the deepest in the promotion. He won’t have a shortage of worthy opponents upon his return to the ONE Circle.

