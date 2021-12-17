Watch: Tensions rise in the main event of ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

Kairat Akhmetov had some interesting words for Danny Kingad ahead of their upcoming bout at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II. 'The Kazakh' has suggested that his Filipino counterpart has gotten lucky in the past with regard to decision victories.

Akhmetov, the former ONE Championship flyweight world champion, insinuated that Kingad had been handed wins that he may not have earned in the past. In a fight preview video recently released by ONE Championship, the former Greco-Roman wrestling champion had this to say:

"I just want to state that he's [Kingad] had a lot of questionable wins. They [ONE] always give Kingad the victory when it's a close fight. I believe he lost at least two or three of those decisions."

Akhmetov aims to book a trilogy bout with current champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes. A win over Kingad this weekend would put 'The Kazakh' in a solid position to do just that. Judging from his assessment of Kingad's decision victories, Akhmetov might not want to leave it in the hands of the judges.

The main event of ONE Championship: Winter Warriors just got really interesting.

Watch the fight preview below:

Danny Kingad will face Kairat Akhmetov in the main event of ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

The main event of Winter Warriors II will feature a bout between Team Lakay's Danny Kingad and former ONE flyweight champion Kairat Akhmetov.

The two were originally set to fight in the semifinals of ONE Championship's flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019. However, Kairat was forced to withdraw due to an injury he sustained in the quarterfinals.

With a potential title shot on the line, expect both fighters to give it their all when they finally lock horns in the ONE Circle. Tune in on December 17, 7:30PM [SGT] to watch the action and drama unfold.

