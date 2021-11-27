Watch: ONE Championship classic: Ritu Phogat's amazing comeback win over Meng Bo

There's no denying that ONE Championship atomweight standout Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat has the heart of a warrior. The Indian wrestling world champion's mettle is unmatched and on full display in her fight with dangerous Chinese slugger Meng Bo.

The fight was a quarterfinals match in ONE Championship's atomweight Grand Prix Tournament. 'The Indian Tigress' got stung early by strikes and found herself trapped in a deep armbar by Meng. True to the grit of grizzled wrestlers, Phogat powered through adversity to survive by sheer will alone.

Come the second round, the Commonwealth Wrestling gold medalist did what she does best: wrestle, wrestle, wrestle. Meng looked like a fish out of water as the Indian wrestling machine ate everything she threw at her and pushed forward. 'The Indian Tigress' unleashed suffocating pressure as she relentlessly pursued the finish.

Once the final bell rang, the proud ONE Championship atomweight contender stood tall, knowing she not only won the fight, but overcame hell to do so.

Watch the full fight in this video:

ONE Championship atomweight dark horse Ritu Phogat fights to make history

On December 3 at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors, Ritu Phogat faces kickboxing phenom Stamp Fairtex in the finals of the ONE atomweight Grand Prix Tournament.

After her unforgettable comeback win in the quarterfinals, Phogat steamrolled through tournament alternate Jenelyn Oslim to reach the finals. Though Phogat wasn't the heavy favorite coming into the tournament, the Indian fighter has surprised everyone with her heart and unshakeable will.

The wrestling prodigy now vies to make history as the first Indian woman to win an MMA world championship. To do that, Phogat has to go through the dangerous Stamp Fairtex first. The charismatic Thai fighter is also trying to make history by becoming the first person to win a ONE Championship title in three different combat sports.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With both women aiming for the prestigious ONE Championship atomweight world Grand Prix belt and a shot at the atomweight crown, the stakes couldn't be higher. Will Stamp put an early end to the Cinderella story of Ritu Phogat or will 'The Indian Tigress' barrel her way to the top once again? Tune in on December 3 to find out.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Jack Cunningham