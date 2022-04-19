Mitch Chilson posts photo highlights from day one interviews ahead of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic is almost upon us and Mitch Chilson recently caught up with a few personalities involved in the card.

On Twitter, Chilson shared some photos with the caption:

“Highlights from day ONE of interviews for #one156 @ONEChampionship”

Chilson is seen together with Jarred Brooks, Bokang Masunyane, Anissa Meksen, as well as Jackie Buntan with her coach, Bryan Popejoy. All the fighters will be in action for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on Friday, April 22.

Brooks and Masunyane are set to face each other in a world title eliminator on the main card of the event. ‘The Monkey God’ is known for his colorful antics and should have a lot to say about Masunyane. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to hear what’s going on with ‘Little Giant’ in his first taste of action since December 2020.

Meksen is also returning to action for the first time since September 2021. She will face rising Muay Thai star Marie Ruumet in the lead card of the event.

Finally, Buntan will be featured in the co-main event of the night opposite teen sensation Smilla Sundell. They will battle it out for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic still stacked despite losing a featured match

Days before the event, ONE Championship announced that ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will be short of one match, with the ‘Buchecha’ and ‘Reug Reug’ clash moved to a later date.

However, the card still promises to be an exciting one with the fights that are expected to take place. The bantamweight matchup of Chen Rui and Song Min Jong was elevated to the main card to fill the void of the rescheduled heavyweight battle.

BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci will make his ONE Championship debut against grappling legend Masakazu Imanari in the second bout of the event. The titular clash between ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel and Arian Sadikovic is also bound to produce fireworks in the main event.

Getting them featured in Mitch Chilson’s next round of interviews in Singapore could help build up the excitement for their upcoming bout at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on Friday, April 22.

