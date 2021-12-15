ONE Championship: Adriano Moraes welcomes rematch with Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson figured in one of the best moments in ONE Championship history. Both fighters fought in April 2021 with 'Mikinho' landing a knee against the 'Mighty Mouse' to score a second-round victory and retain the flyweight championship.

Looking back on the win, Moraes proved his doubters wrong by defeating one of the best and most well-rounded fighters in MMA history.

"I felt really good. I think whenever everybody had doubted you and you proved them wrong– I just achieved my dream. I achieved my goal. I’m so happy,' said Moraes in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

Moraes improved his professional fighting record to 19-3 and is 10-3 in ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, Johnson has been a standout fighter in the UFC and is hailed as their greatest flyweight champion. He was the inaugural flyweight title holder for the promotion and was able to defend the belt 11 times while reigning for a total of 2,142 days.

The 35-year-old veteran fighter moved to ONE Championship in March 2019 and has won three of his four fights in Asia's premier MMA promotion.

Moraes respects what Johnson has achieved in the sport. If Johnson requests a rematch with him, he will gladly step back inside the ONE Championship cage with the legendary fighter.

According to Moraes:

"I think he already did everything to deserve a rematch, you know. I can’t say no to Demitrious Johnson, you know. If he wants to rematch, if ONE Championship team having this idea in mind, I’m ready."

Adriano Moraes signs a fresh contract with ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson has been hailed as the best flyweight fighter in the UFC, Adriano Moraes still reigns as the best in the history of ONE Championship in the same division.

'The Black Diamond' is set to achieve many more milestones at the age of 32 as he has now inked a new contract with ONE Championship.

"I just signed a new deal in ONE Championship. I want to enjoy this moment to say thank you to ONE Championship team to give me my dream contract. I’m so happy and proud of it, you know. I have my plus, plus four fights and let’s go, let’s see who’s going to be next," said Moraes.

