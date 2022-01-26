Watch: You won't believe why this ONE Championship Muay Thai fight became viral

Professional fighting is not for the faint of heart. At ONE Championship, one particular Muay Thai fight recently made the rounds on social media because of the injury one of the fighters endured.

Over the years, we've seen some ghastly injuries sustained in combat sports. From broken hands to broken shins to broken faces, we've seen it all. Not a lot, however, generates the kind of collective gasp as a really bad hematoma.

For those who are unaware, a hematoma is the unusual swelling on the surface of your skin as a result of blunt-force trauma. When blood vessels under your skin get damaged and leak, the blood pools underneath and hence, the swelling.

Tough British Muay Thai fighter George Mann learned this definition the hard way when he faced 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut back in 2018. Former two-division Lion Fight champion Nattawut's trademark intensity was too much for the towering Mann.

The dangerous Thai's punches and elbows repeatedly found home to Mann's dome. Eventually, a hematoma started to develop. Midway into the final round, Nattawut unleashed a hellacious combination that staggered the Brit. We could almost literally see the Hematoma swell like a balloon in front of our eyes.

It's almost as if Mann developed an extra head on the side of his cranium. You just have to see it to believe it.

Watch the full fight here:

Jo Nattawut steps up to co-headline ONE Championship: Only The Brave after a major reshuffling

After some reshuffling, Jo Nattawut will now take on Chingiz Allazov in the semifinal match of the ONE Championship Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. The fight will also serve as the co-main event for ONE: Only the Brave on Friday, January 28.

The Thai was formerly scheduled to face Lithuanian Dovydas Rimkus in a tournament alternate bout in the lead card. However, the top-ranked contender and former co-headliner Marat Grigorian had to withdraw from the fight due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Facing Allazov, will Nattawut bring his trademark intensity and lethal combinations to create similar damage as he did with Mann? Only time will tell. Be sure to tune in on January 28 to watch the drama and action unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard