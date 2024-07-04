Nico Carrillo is "100 percent" open to moving up to featherweight in ONE Championship – if he is offered a title shot against Tawanchai.

'The King of the North' returns to action in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 on Saturday morning in Bangkok.

But the 25-year-old Scot's calls to face his division's champion Jonathan Haggerty have fallen on deaf ears, despite being ranked No 1.

With Haggerty facing a title defense against Superlek Kiatmookao next and also holding the bantamweight kickboxing belt, Carrillo could be left waiting a long time.

Given his size, many have called for him to move up in weight anyway, and though he is confident he can keep making 145lbs, he told Sportskeeda that 155 is not out of the question – particularly if the chance to win gold is offered. He said:

"Iif they offered me a title shot with Tawanchai I would sign the contract in seconds, 100 per cent. I've worked hard to get to No 1 at bantamweight but my hard work suffices over to that as well, so if they wanted me to fight Tawanchai for the belt I would 100 per cent do that."

Carrillo believes Haggerty is "definitely an easier fight" than Tawanchai, but he is confident he can dethrone them both. He added:

"I am here in this promotion to challenge myself. After Tawanchai's latest performances there are things I see that I could definitely get it across the line with him. But the goal is to be the bantamweight champion. Once I defend that a few times, go up to featherweight and win that belt. It might happen the other way around though, who knows."

Carrillo officially became the No.1-ranked fighter at bantamweight after knocking out former champion Nong-O Hama last December at Lumpinee Stadium.

Nico Carrillo lands on Nong-O Hama.

But Englishman Haggerty has since fought No 3-ranked Felipe Lobo in February, and will next welcome flyweight Muay Thai champ Superlek to the division in a super fight at ONE 168 in Denver on September 6.

The delay to get his title shot has not gone down well with Carrillo, to say the least, and he feels Haggerty is simply scared to fight him. He said:

"I do [think Haggerty is running away]. I've said this a million times. There's no need to keep going on about it. There was a lot of talk before he fought Lobo, and after the fight my name never got mentioned again. Make of that what you will."

Carrillo insisted that after he "does a job on Saemapetch" this weekend, he will be "undeniable" – and there would be an "uproar" should he not be next in line.

Should he still be left in limbo, the Scot will happily move up in weight rather than risk losing his No. 1 spot. He said:

"I need to stay active.uBut I'm in a hard place now. I can't keep defending my No 1 spot. That's not fair. When you're No 1, you fight for the title. I know he isn't going to want to defend against me. So I don't know what's next if he doesn't. I might go up to featherweight or over to kickboxing and beat some of those guys there."

He added:

"I'm not struggling to make weight. I've never failed or missed hydration once since I signed. I think it's dangerous for me to keep defending my No 1 spot. At least I can take chances at featherweight. Once you're a champion your money goes up. Why would I keep fighting the top ranked guys without the champion wages?"

