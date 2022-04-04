"Got something to set right" - Nieky Holzken itching to avenge ONE X loss

You can’t keep a man like Nieky Holzken down for too long.

The Dutch kickboxing legend absorbed a tough loss at ONE X when he fell to promotional newcomer Sinsamut Klinmee via knockout in the second round of their encounter. It was his first KO loss since 2010.

On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself working out in the gym with a message expressing his desire to get that loss back. Nieky Holzken wrote:

“Cant wait to fight @onechampionship. Got something to set right.”

Holzken started his ONE X match by putting pressure on Klinmee for most of the opening stanza. However, the Thai warrior weathered the storm quite well for a close first round.

In the second, Klinmee found a way to negate Holzken’s distance and slowly chopped away at the kickboxing legend. Halfway through the frame, an overhand right landed square on Holzken’s face, knocking him down to the floor. ‘The Natural’ wasn't able to beat the referee’s count and Klinmee was awarded with a stoppage win.

Fans are happy to see that Holzken is ready to get back out there as they encouraged him in the comments. One supporter wrote:

“You got this, living legend!🔥❤️”

Others believe that he will rain down punishment upon his return. Another fan said:

“I feel sorry for whoever stands in your way.”

Nieky Holzken’s rollercoaster experience in ONE Championship

Since arriving on the ONE Championship scene in 2018, Nieky Holzken has been on a rollercoaster of highs and lows.

He announced his arrival with a second-round knockout of Cosmo Alexandre in November 2018. He followed that up with a three-round mastery against Mustapha Haida in February 2019.

Three months later, Holzken faced a streaking Regian Eersel for the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world title. Eersel emerged as the winner after five rounds. Five months later, the Surinamese-Dutch kickboxer asserted his dominance by defeating Holzken for a second time.

Nieky Holzken bounced back by finishing Elliot Compton in the first round of their December 2020 encounter. He later followed it up with a second-round knockout of John Wayne Parr to deny the Aussie his 100th win in April 2021.

Just when it looked like he was hitting his stride, Holzken’s momentum was cut short by his ONE X loss. However, it doesn’t look like his spirit is broken as he’s already asking to get back into action.

If his trend of ups and downs continues, Holzken could be headed to another big win in the ONE Championship circle.

Edited by Harvey Leonard