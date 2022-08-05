“A clean finish” - Ok Rae Yoon wants to erase all doubt and beat Christian Lee a second time

Ok Rae Yoon is ready to prove the naysayers wrong when he meets lightweight rival Christian Lee in the ONE 160 main event on August 26. The reigning lightweight world champion will make his first title defense as he runs back the September 2021 bout with ‘The Warrior’ at ONE: Revolution.

On that night, the MMA community seemed to believe that Christian Lee was the winner after five rounds, but it was Ok Rae Yoon’s hand that was raised at the end of the grueling 25 minutes.

Fans and fighters, including Lee himself, were stunned by the result. Fighting through a broken orbital, a big knockdown and multiple submission attempts, Ok appeared to be worse for wear, but that didn’t matter in the eyes of the judges.

In the highly anticipated rematch, Ok fully intends on leaving no questions unanswered, proving to the world that he is the rightful world champion. Speaking to ONE Championship recently, Ok Rae Yoon discussed his intentions for the impending rematch:

“I am definitely considering a finish with a clear strike, but even if I were to take him out with one punch, there is bound to be talk from people saying that it was a lucky punch and such. If I were to show them a performance where I have the upper hand against Christian Lee and dominate him throughout the five rounds, I think that could possibly be a better option. So a clean finish or dragging him out until the final round are all possible situations I am preparing for.”

Christian Lee is ready to regain ONE gold in Ok Rae Yoon rematch

Christian Lee has been chomping at the bit to get another crack at Ok Rae Yoon. Almost a year after his upset defeat, ‘The Warrior’ will get the chance to regain the ONE lightweight world title.

Discussing his preparations for the rematch, Lee spoke to the South China Morning Post and said:

“Yeah, you know, for me, I've never once in my career felt satisfied with where I'm at. I've never stopped trying to improve. So I've been working hard trying to improve my striking, trying to improve my wrestling, trying to improve my jiu-jitsu. So really every area of the game, I'm working to improve.”

While Lee looked quite good in his first outing with Ok Rae Yoon, ‘The Warrior’ noticeably slowed down in the later rounds due to a supposed lack of conditioning. Lee attributed this to difficulties with finding sparring partners due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said that fans will see a big improvement from his last performance come August 26.

“And I think, just overall, in my next fight, there's going to be a big improvement in every area. And, you know, I'm just going to be a lot sharper than I was in that last fight.”

