Petchtanong Petchfergus has admitted he considered retiring during a year-long drug suspension from ONE Championship.

The former ONE bantamweight kickboxing champ returned from 18 months out to beat Alaverdi Ramazanov via TKO at ONE Friday Fights 68 in Bangkok.

Referee Ricky Sewell waived it off in the second round with Ramazanov unable to continue because of a leg injury, prompting wild celebrations in Petchtanong's corner.

The 38-year-old Thai was mobbed by teammates Superbon Singha Mawynn and Nong-O Hama at Lumpinee Stadium, and later told Sportskeeda backstage:

"I consider myself very lucky to have these two beside me because there were so many times that I felt I wanted to give up and end my career here. But they always reminded me I have to keep going."

Petchtanong's last outing came in November 2022, when he defeated Hiroki Akimoto to capture the title.

But he never made a defence of the belt, instead landing a 12-month ban following a positive drugs test last summer.

Given his age and inactivity, Petchtanong was more than relieved to come through a tough test on Friday night. He added:

"I’m so happy I’m almost tearing up, because I made my comeback. It’s not because of the victory but the fact that I am back in the ring.

"I would like to thank all the fans for their support they have been giving me. The fact I'm still here is because of all the support I have received from the fans in Thailand and all around the world."

Petchtanong's win is likely to send him back near the top of his division's rankings, and to put him firmly in the title mix.

Petchtanong is emotional after getting his hand raised in victory at ONE Friday Fights 68.

"The General" Jonathan Haggerty now sits atop the throne, winning the vacant belt by defeating MMA champ Fabricio Andrade last November.

But the two-sport king is tied up with a Muay Thai title defence against Superlek at ONE 168 in Denver, so Petchtanong may need to face another contender next.

"Deep down, of course I would like my championship belt back. But you know Jonathan Haggerty is a busy man – he’s in Muay Thai, he’s in kickboxing and he’s going into MMA. I don't know when he will be free to face me, so I think it's all up to ONE Championship who they want me to fight next."

Petchtanong celebrates with Nong-O after stopping Alaverdi Ramazanov.

There are plenty of options for Petchtanong, including a rematch with Akimoto, or a fight with Chinese newcomer Wei Rui, who earned the No. 1 spot in the rankings with a controversial decision over the Japanese former champ.

When Sportskeeda suggested a possible interim title fight against either of those two, Petchtanong's eyes lit up. He said:

"Wow, that would be awesome, yeah. We have to."