Preview and prediction, ONE: Bad Blood’s main and co-main events

ONE: Bad Blood, ONE Championship's third major event of 2022, is set to go down this evening.

The event suffered major setbacks after losing its original main event, a much-awaited clash between Bibiano Fernandes, the reigning bantamweight world champion, and John Lineker, the No.1-ranked contender. Lineker was forced to withdraw from the contest due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Nevertheless, the card is still incredible as-is and there’s still a very important heavyweight showdown fans can look forward to. Let’s break down both the main and co-main event matchups.

Anatoly Malykhin vs. Kirill Grishenko for the ONE interim heavyweight world title

With reigning heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar previously unable to come to terms with the promotion to defend his world title, an interim world title had to be created.

Two undefeated heavyweight behemoths in Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko are ready to go to war and it’s certainly shaping up to be a crowd-pleaser.

Malykhin joined the promotion in February 2021, debuting with a TKO victory against Alexandre Machado. He followed up that victory with a win over Iranian wrestling sensation Amir Aliakbari in September. Malykhin has captivated fans with his heavy hands and bright personality. He is a media darling and knows how to hype up his fights.

Grishenko, on the other hand, is more rugged and is all-business. The 30-year-old Belarusian also owns two victories so far in the Circle - a drubbing of Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane in April of 2021 and a lopsided domination of previously unbeaten Dustin Joynson last October.

Needless to say, both Malykhin and Grishenko are wanting to get each other out of there early. The winner, of course, takes home the interim heavyweight world title and secures a date with Bhullar to unify the belts in the future.

This match is dead even on paper, with Malykhin just barely edging out Grishenko as the more proven commodity. No matter who wins this fight, the fans will no doubt enjoy the action.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Mongkolpetch Petchyindee in ONE Super Series action

Making his return to action at ONE: Bad Blood is former flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty who takes on Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, the No. 4-ranked Muay Thai flyweight.

Haggerty was last seen in the Circle against Taiki Naito in December 2020. Since then, he has captured the ISKA Muay Thai lightweight world title at the Siam Warriors Superfights in Thailand. He is now making his way back to ONE Super Series and is looking to make a statement against the Thai star.

Meanwhile, Mongkolpetch has been very active in both the Asian martial arts organization and the local Thai scene. A victory over Haggerty would do wonders for Mongkolpetch’s stock and may even earn him a shot at the world title.

Both men are looking to climb the rankings and perhaps book a date with Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Haggerty is among the most talented and highly skilled fighters in the promotion, with CEO Chatri Sityodtong once calling him “the future of Muay Thai.” It’s hard to pick against Haggerty knowing what he’s capable of, which is why he’s the slight favorite to win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both men are looking for the stoppage win and perhaps a chance to take home a USD $50,000 bonus.

Edited by C. Naik