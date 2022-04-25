ONE Championship releases Yuri Simoes, Pieter Buist, four others

ONE Championship released a total of six fighters over the weekend.

The South China Morning Post reported that the promotion released five fighters before ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Lightweight division standout Pieter Buist, two-time ADCC World Champion Yuri Simoes, ONE Warrior Series product Anthony Do, Norwegian heavyweight Thomas Narmo, and Indonesian strawweight Stefer Rahardian are the fighters to have been let go.

ONE Super Series strawweight Muay Thai fighter Daniela Lopez was later added to the released list.

Buist had a promising start to his ONE Championship career, collecting three straight victories in 2019. However, he absorbed back-to-back defeats to Timofey Nastyukhin in October 2020 and Ruslan Emilbek Uulu in his latest outing in October 2021.

Simoes, who has more than 80 wins in grappling, lost his MMA debut against Fan Rong in November 2020. In February 2022, he came up short in a split-decision loss to promotional newcomer Daniyal Zainalov.

Rahardian snapped a four-bout losing streak by scoring a unanimous decision win against Adrian Mattheis in October 2019. Do submitted Chinese strawweight Liang Hui in his lone appearance in the circle in May 2021.

Narmo and Lopez failed to register wins in each of their two outings in the circle.

ONE Championship to welcome new additions at ONE 157

With the latest exits come, new contenders, as ONE Championship continues to attract the best fighters in the world to its roster.

For its next event, ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, the promotion revealed the debut of some world-class talents in their respective sports.

Two-time WMC world champion and former WBC and Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion Jimmy Vienot will challenge for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the titular bout of the card.

The event also features the ONE Championship debut of grappling prodigies Tye and Kade Ruotolo. They will compete in back-to-back submission grappling contests against Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki.

British Muay Thai champion Jacob Smith and multiple-time Muay Thai world champion Amir Naseri make their promotional debut in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship. They will be matched up against division king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and top contender Jonathan Haggerty.

Undefeated Indian strawweight Zeba Bano also makes her debut, taking on ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak in the Thai striker’s first MMA bout.

Finally, Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Mexican flyweight Josue Cruz will compete for an alternate spot in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix Championship.

Edited by Phil Dillon