Rodtang dances after armbar escape while preparing for super-fight with 'Mighty Mouse' 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is currently deep in preparation for his special rules super-fight against Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson, which goes down at ONE: X on Saturday, March 26. He was recently seen drilling submission escapes as he gears up to take on the MMA legend.

Rodtang likes to use social media to keep fans up to date with his training. In a short clip uploaded to his Instagram, the Muay Thai phenom can be seen practicing how to escape an armbar. After successfully doing so, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu white belt decides he has time for a quick celebratory dance.



The move will undoubtedly come in handy for Rodtang when he comes up against Johnson – who is known for having a very dangerous ground game.

The former UFC champion defended his flyweight title against Ray Borg at UFC 216 and produced one of the most iconic armbars in MMA history. 'Mighty Mouse' took Borg's back and suplexed the challenger. While still in the air, the pound-for-pound great snatched an arm and forced his opponent to tap.

Odds Shark @OddsShark Demetrious Johnson defeats Ray Borg with a move straight out of Street Fighter. #UFC216 Demetrious Johnson defeats Ray Borg with a move straight out of Street Fighter. #UFC216 https://t.co/ztXrdM3wWT

Rodtang vs. Johnson: What are the rules for their super-fight?

The special rules super-fight will feature as part of ONE's 10-year extravaganza, ONE: X, on March 26, and will have four rounds of action.

The odd-numbered rounds in the flyweight battle will be under Muay Thai rules and the even-numbered will be MMA. Each frame will run for three minutes.

Rodtang's Muay Thai pedigree should give him the upper hand in the opening round. However, if he fails to close out the match in the first three minutes, 'The Iron Man' will come up against the multiple-time MMA world champion’s stellar ground game in the second.

Johnson has also previously expressed his desire to stand and bang with the Thai superstar. Either way you look at it, fans are set to be in for a real treat when these two martial artists lock horns next month.

