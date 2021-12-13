ONE Championship: Fan Rong confident he can KO Vitaly Bigdash

Fan Rong is gearing up for his fourth appearance in ONE Championship, taking on Vitaly Bigdash this weekend. Both fighters are set to clash at ONE: Winter Warriors II on December 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This is set to be the biggest challenge for Rong in his MMA career as he will face a former ONE Championship middleweight champion. The Chinese fighter currently owns a 14-2 professional record, with eight wins coming via submission.

Meanwhile, Vitaly Bigdash has not fought in ONE Championship since December 2018 and he will bring a record of 10-2 into this upcoming bout. The Russian fighter has five submissions under his name and Rong feels he can compete well if the fight goes to the ground.

"I will only find that out in the Circle, he’s not bad at ground game, I’m also very good in ground game so we’ll find out," Rong said in an interview with ONE Championship.

Nonetheless, Rong is confident that he has a better striking game than Bigdash. The fighter from Longyun MMA feels that he has a better chance of sealing the win if the match stays standing up.

"If we keep the standing game until the end, I probably can knock him out because I’ve been preparing for my striking game for a very long time. But for this fight, I’ve been preparing very well-rounded so I’m ready to do striking or grappling, everything."

Fan Rong hopes to get a rematch with Reinier de Ridder in ONE Championship

Fan Rong made his debut in ONE Championship back in January 2019. His first opponent would happen to be the would-be champion Reinier de Ridder. He lost the fight via first round submission.

After winning his next two fights, Rong feels he finally has some momentum behind him. The Chinese fighter is eager to have another crack at de Ridder.

"I’m very hopeful to do a rematch with him [de Ridder]. Actually, I wasn’t the 100 percent version of myself when I debuted, when I fought him for the first time. So I’m very hopeful to show 100 percent of myself if we have a rematch."

de Ridder still has an unblemished 14-0 record and is currently a two-division champion in ONE Championship. After his fight with Rong, he was successful in defeating Gilberto Galvao, Leandro Ataides and twice against Aung La Nsang.

