NBA star Rudy Gobert invites fans to watch ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

ONE Championship’s hot new reality television show The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is trending worldwide after premiering on Netflix last week. Even NBA star Rudy Gobert has gotten in on the action, inviting fans to check out the show in France.

Gobert recently posted a few stories on Instagram, tagging ONE and the promotion’s CEO Chatri Sityodtong. The French NBA star is an avid fan of boxing and also cross-trains in the sport. He is also a fan of mixed martial arts and it appears he follows ONE closely as well.

Gobert said (as translated to English):

“Hi everybody! So I have just finished this show called The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition and sincerely it is very good. All MMA, martial arts, and combat sports fans, I advise you to check this out and let me know what you think!”

The three-time NBA All-Star is set to enter his fourth All-Star game on February 20th.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition initially launched across Asia in early 2021. Since then, the show has won a number of awards and accolades. Most recently, it took home two major awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 (AAA), topping categories for “Best Non-Scripted Entertainment” and “Best Adaptation of an Existing Format.”

The show is streaming on Netflix in over 150 countries worldwide, so you can binge-watch all 13 episodes of the first season right now.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition trending in several markets

Just a week after its Netflix premiere, the show has already risen to the No.2 spot in Singapore’s top ten most-watched shows on the global streaming platform. In Indonesia, it reached the No.7 spot.

In a Facebook post, ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong wrote:

"My team and I are genuinely blown away by the love and support from around the world for The Apprentice. The only word that comes to my mind is gratitude."

He further added:

“Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart! If you loved Squid Game, you will love the real-life version.”

The show is being hailed as the “toughest” version of The Apprentice franchise in history. It combines intense business challenges with the introduction of physical and athletic tasks to create an all-new format.

Produced by ONE and Singapore-based Refinery Media, the reality business competition invites 16 candidates hand-picked from all around the globe to compete for a US$250,000 job offer to work for Sityodtong as his protege in Singapore.

