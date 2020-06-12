ONE Championship’s Angela Lee selected as Role Model for Mulan-Inspired Jewelry Collection

The 23-year-old elite athlete was recently named as a RockLove Jewelry (role) model for their newest collection.

One Championship's Lee also took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news.

Angela Lee, real life female warrior

For many fans, reigning ONE Championship Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee is a hero both in and out of the Circle. The 23-year-old elite athlete was recently named a RockLove Jewelry (role) model for their newest collection, inspired by the Disney movie, “Mulan.”

“Rather than professional models, this [is] a chance to celebrate real people who embody the character and spirit of these collections,” said Allison Cimino, CEO of RockLove Jewelry.

Lee also took to her official Instagram account to share the exciting news, and she thanked her family and her fans for the support.

“I truly believe that we were given these positions and platforms to share our experiences and positively influence others! My family has always been the main driving force behind everything I do and I am so lucky to have their love and support,” Lee wrote in a caption.

“I also want to thank RockLove Jewelry for choosing me as their Mulan (role) model! That was a dream come true!”

In a feature by NowThis, Lee detailed the similarities between herself and the iconic Disney heroine.

“She’s this really cool, like, warrior princess, and that’s really what I kind of see in myself, like, when I go out to fight and how I’m so close to my family. So everything really ties in together, and it connects,” the 23-year-old said.

Lee is one of the top mixed martial arts talents in the world. She captured the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship with a remarkable performance against Mei Yamaguchi in 2016, becoming the youngest world champion in the history of the sport.

Advertisement

Lee is no doubt ONE Championship’s most popular female athlete who inspires millions of fans from all over the world, especially young girls who look up to her, and the Hawaii-based Singaporean superstar wants to continue guiding the new generation.

“I can win more and more fights, but really what’s most important to me is how I can influence the most people, how I can really impact people’s lives in a positive way,” Lee said.

“Honestly, I’m so honored. I could never imagine that I’d grow up, and I’d be doing something like this and making these kinds of changes in the world.”

Lee is currently at home in Waipahu with her husband, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Bruno Pucci, as she awaits news on her next bout. She is expected to defend her atomweight belt against the Philippines’ Denice Zamboanga as soon as ONE Championship resumes hosting live events.