  ONE Championship's Kade Ruotolo details Ryan Garcia confrontation – with Nate Diaz playing peacemaker

ONE Championship's Kade Ruotolo details Ryan Garcia confrontation – with Nate Diaz playing peacemaker

By Nicolas Atkin
Modified Jul 03, 2024 13:41 GMT
Kade Ruotolo heads to the ring in Tokyo for his title defence against Tommy Langaker at ONE 165.
Kade Ruotolo heads to the ring in Tokyo for his title defense against Tommy Langaker at ONE 165.

ONE Championship grappling icon Kade Ruotolo has detailed an alleged recent physical confrontation with boxing star Ryan Garcia – with UFC legend Nate Diaz the apparent peacemaker.

Lightweight submission grappling king Ruotolo is in Bangkok with his twin brother Tye Ruotolo, who faces Jozef Chen in a 186 pounds catchweight matchup on Saturday morning's ONE Fight Night 23 card.

But after a recent Gi super fight in California, the 21-year-old American Kade said he went to find some dessert with his sister, his girlfriend and a friend downtown in Huntington Beach, where they bumped into Diaz. Kade told Sportskeeda:

"We see Nate Diaz and his whole crew walk by and we’re like, 'What? No way'. We start rapping out, swapping stories. I went to get a photo with him, and it was all good vibes."
But Kade said "out of nowhere" the 25-year-old Garcia then "hopped out of some Escalade with a couple of his boys" before approaching him.

"He comes straight into my zone, saying, 'Why you taking pictures with Nate?' Right up in my face. So I pushed him back and told him, 'I don't like your energy'. It was just weird for him to get in our face. As soon as I pushed him back, his eyes got all big and I thought we were gonna scrap. He was looking like a little boy. I was like, 'This is an easy one."

Kade claimed Garcia then called for backup, adding:

"He turns to his bodyguard and throws his bodyguard to me, who says, 'You push him?' I'm just squaring off with his bodyguard now, saying 'I didnt do anything.'"

The 39-year-old American Diaz then intervened, according to Kade.

"I think at first [Garcia] definitely didn't know who I was, but then Nate was trying to tell him like, 'Yo bro, he’s gonna f*** you up', and I was like, 'I'm going to.' And that's when he realized something was going on."

Garcia then apparently backed down. Kade said:

"He ended up apologizing and saying, 'You’d probably break my arm', all this stuff. I think it was just a drunken night for him."

Kade's proficiency on the ground is well known, but he also showed that he is no slouch on the feet, either, making a successful MMA debut last month at ONE 167 in Bangkok at a sold out Impact Arena, where he finished Blake Cooper.

Kade Ruotolo celebrates after stopping Blake Cooper at ONE 167.
Kade Ruotolo celebrates after stopping Blake Cooper at ONE 167.

His brother Tye is also eyeing a switch to MMA by the end of the year – ideally when ONE comes to the United States in September and November. ONE's welterweight submission grappling champ told Sportskeeda:

"I’m not gonna talk up my standup until I get in the ring, but the plan is always the same – take down, pass, submit. But I have a feeling that when I get in there I will want to throw some punches, for sure. Atlanta or Denver, I'd love to make one of those my MMA debut. I always love fighting on the same card as my brother, we feed off each other’s energy."

Indeed, Kade has a grappling super-fight with flyweight champ Mikey Musumeci on September 6 at ONE 168 inside Colorado's Ball Arena.

For Tye, he must first get past 19-year-old Taiwanese-German phenom Chen at Lumpinee Stadium this weekend. Tye said:

“He’s a super formidable opponent, super tough. Really, really good technique. A lot of my recent matches have been against strong, physical guys, so I'm really excited to have a match against a guy who’s gonna make me think. I asked for a title defence, I love defending my belt. But this was one of the stipulations. So we’re doing it at 186. I'm just trying to stay busy, so I'll do whatever I have to do to make it happen. For me, this is still like a title fight."

Edited by Tejas Rathi
