Watch: ONE Championship's Mikey Musumeci breaks down his 12-second submission move

ONE Championship's newest grappling acquisition, Michael 'Mikey' Musumeci, is one of the most accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts today. Musumeci achieved his extensive grappling knowledge from all-time greats like the UFC's Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns and BJJ legend Jonatas 'Tagarela' Gurgel.

In a recent video released by ONE Championship, we see Musumeci breaking down his favorite submissions, including his deadly straight footlock that won him world championship gold in just 12 seconds.

The mild-mannered Musumeci showcases subtle tricks and nuances in his game, like how a giddy teenager would showcase his coolest toys. It's quite adorable but looks deadly at the same time. Mikey Musumeci might be the least intimidating person in the world who can break you limb-by-limb.

Musumeci became famous for his success in the lower weight classes and belt divisions in jiu-jitsu by winning world titles from juvenile blue belt up to brown belt. He famously employs a modern style of grappling that's heavily reliant on wild berimbolo rolls and crab ride positions.

The 25-year-old is also just the fourth North American to have ever won an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) gold medal in the male blackbelt division. He is also the first American-born athlete to do so more than twice.

Mikey Musumeci will make his ONE Championship debut against a legend in Masakazu Imanari

Grappling fans will be treated to a stylistic clash for the ages at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. Rising star and representative of modern-day jiu-jitsu Mikey Musumeci will face old-school legend Masakazu Imanari in a submission grappling match.

Imanari, known to have revolutionized the use of leglocks in both submission grappling and MMA, is one of the most inventive leg attackers in the game. It would be interesting to see how he would pull off his signature Imanari Roll against the inventive berimbolo position that Musumeci uses a lot.

This old guard vs. the new breed battle will be a grappler's slice of heaven and will definitely be one of the highlights of ONE 156. Be sure to tune in.

