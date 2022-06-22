Forget Ryan Gosling, Sage Northcutt is the "martial arts Ken"

Sage Northcutt is aiming for a return to the ONE circle soon, but the photogenic MMA star may have another career opportunity.

ONE's official Twitter account reacted to the announcement that actor Ryan Gosling would be playing Ken in the live-action 'Barbie' film. Starring Margot Robbie, best known for playing the loveable anti-hero Harley Quinn, 'Barbie' is based on the line of Mattel dolls that have been popular since 1959.

Gosling is certainly a fine choice to play Barbie's longtime partner, but ONE wants Mattel to consider Northcutt should they ever need a "martial arts Ken."

"Ryan Gosling as Ken is cute and all, but if Mattel needs a martial arts Ken, @sagenorthcutt is available."

Out of action since May 2019, Northcutt is preparing for a return to the ONE circle as early as this summer. No official announcement has been made, however, the American recently called out Asian MMA legend Shinya Aoki on twitter.

Aoki responded by accepting Northcutt's challenge. The two were scheduled to fight at ONE on TNT 4 in April 2021, but lingering symptoms from COVID-19 forced Northcutt to withdraw from the contest.

Sage Northcutt is more shredded than a julienne salad

Ever since a devastating knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre on his ONE Championship debut, Northcutt has stayed busy. He was initially in the process of recovering from multiple facial fractures that required nearly nine hours of surgery. It took more than a year for Northcutt to get cleared by doctors to even consider a return.

Since his recovery, Northcutt has been busy in the gym, evolving from a shredded 23-year-old into an absolutely jacked 26 year old. If you follow Northcutt on Instagram, you have likely noticed the fighter’s evolution. In the image below, Northcutt is sporting his signature abs and lean build that fans have grown accustomed to.

Sage Northcutt has put on an incredible amount of muscle in a relatively short period of time between then and now. When scheduled to face Shinya Aoki last April, it was to be contested in ONE Championship's lightweight division of 170 pounds.

With such a significant increase in muscle mass, one has to wonder if a lightweight run is still the plan, or will Northcutt look to return to the promotion's welterweight division.

With his return to the ONE circle imminent, we should have our answer sooner rather than later.

