“This is her natural weight” - Stamp Fairtex picks winner of Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan fight

Former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex believes size and weight will be a huge factor in the upcoming trilogy bout between reigning ONE women’s strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan and ONE women’s atomweight champion Angela Lee.

Xiong and Lee will lock horns for the third and perhaps final time at ONE on Prime Video 2, set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30 via Prime Video. It will be for Xiong’s strawweight gold.

Stamp Fairtex is but one of many who witnessed the first two epic firefights between ‘The Panda’ and ‘Unstoppable’. According to the top atomweight contender, this highly anticipated trilogy showdown will end their rivalry once and for all.

However, the Thai superstar also believes the pendulum is slightly in favor of the fighter in her natural weight class.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex said:

“I think Xiong will still beat Angela in the strawweight division because this is her natural weight and her own belt. She definitely trains hard to defend her title.”

Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee have met each other in the circle previously on two separate occasions.

They first fought back in March 2019’s ONE: A New Era, where Xiong dealt Lee the first loss of her career, winning via fifth-round technical knockout to successfully defend her strawweight belt.

The pair met once more in a rematch just months later, with Lee exacting revenge on the Chinese phenom to defend her atomweight strap at ONE: Century Part 1, winning via fifth-round submission.

The third battle between the two is expected to be just like their first two fights, which were nothing short of electric.

Watch their first meeting inside the circle below:

Stamp Fairtex takes on rising atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan

Stamp Fairtex is set to see action herself on the same card as she faces No.5-ranked atomweight contender Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan.

The Fairtex from Pattaya, Thailand is the 2021 ONE Women’s Atomweight world grand prix champion, and the No.1-ranked contender in the division. She challenged Angela Lee earlier this March in the main event of ONE X, where she lost via second-round rear-naked choke submission.

While Radzuan is looking to upset Stamp and claim the division’s top spot for herself, the Thai wants to further establish her claim as the division’s frontrunner and earn another crack at the ONE women’s atomweight world title down the road.

