What is the start time for ONE Championship: NEXTGEN III?

If you're looking for the start time of ONE Championship's next event, you've come to the right place. The Singapore-based promotion returns with another iteration of their 'NEXTGEN' series on November 26th with ONE: NEXTGEN III, at 8:30 PM SGT (Singapore Time). The explosive 6-fight card features rising fighters in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA. It's a dream card for all MMA and combat sports fans.

The highly anticipated event will be headlined by rising ONE strawweight Lito 'Thunder Kid' and brazen newcomer Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks. The winner will definitely propel himself closer to title contention in the near future.

ONE Championship start time and details for ONE: NEXTGEN III

ONE: NEXTGEN III will be broadcast to more than 150 countries. Fans can watch via computer, television, tablet or their mobile devices.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 26th November.

The first two bouts will be streamed on ONE’s Facebook page.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, Japan, Tajikistan, New Zealand, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, India, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan won’t have the above mediums available for streaming the event.

If you're not from Singapore, the ONE Championship start time for ONE: NEXTGEN III is as follows:

United States

Watch the event on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel. The ONE Championship start time is 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 26 November.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: NEXTGEN II, the event will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

Also, you can watch ONE: NEXTGEN III in Virtual Reality via Oculus Venues at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday, 27 November.

China

Watch the show on Great Sports, iQiYi, Douyin, Huya, and Bilibili. The ONE Championship start time is 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 26 November.

BTV will air the event and the ONE Championship start time is 7:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 27 November.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE: NEXTGEN II from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 1 December, Thursday, 2 December, and Friday, 3 December.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: NEXTGEN II from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m CST on Saturday, 4 December.

India

Watch the event on Disney+ Hotstar, or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 26 November.

For more ONE Championship start times from different parts of the world, you can check ONE Championship's official page for the event here.

