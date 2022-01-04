Watch: ONE Championship strawweight Jeremy Miado's iconic knockout of Miao Li Tao

ONE Championship strawweight Jeremy 'The Jaguar' Miado has a place in MMA history. The often jovial Miado is the owner of one of the cleanest, most amazing flying-knee knockouts the sport has ever seen.

The Filipino's lightning-quick knee strike is right up there with the greats like Jorge Masvidal and Cory Sandhagen.

Watch the incredible finish below:

What made the KO so epic is how unexpected it was. Miado's bout with Chinese fighter Miao Li Tao was mostly a dynamic grappling affair.

It was a scrappy grappling brawl with reversals after reversals and submission attempts after submission attempts. Both fighters never took their feet off the gas and made for a fun and exciting ground battle. No one, however, expected that the fight would be stopped in the manner that it did.

Once the two found each other briefly on their feet again, Miao pushed forward with reckless abandon. It was then that 'The Jaguar' Miado leapt like a wild cat and blasted Miao with an atomic knee to the jaw.

Miao immediately dropped to the floor like a sack of potatoes. The KO is similar to Bellator's Michael 'Venom' Page's stylish flying knee that took out Evangelista Cyborg.

Watch the full fight leading up to the stunning KO here:

Jeremy Miado opens the main card of ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters

On January 14, ONE opens the year with an event that can produce highlight-reel knockouts from top to bottom. Aptly called ONE: Heavy Hitters, this 12-fight event will feature explosive contests fought in kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship ONE Championship kicks off 2022 with ONE: HEAVY HITTERS on 14 January, featuring ONE World Champions Xiong Jing Nan and Roman Kryklia! Plus, don't miss the debut of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege Saygid Izagakhmaev! #ONEHeavyHitters ONE Championship kicks off 2022 with ONE: HEAVY HITTERS on 14 January, featuring ONE World Champions Xiong Jing Nan and Roman Kryklia! Plus, don't miss the debut of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege Saygid Izagakhmaev! #ONEHeavyHitters #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/C6uoLZY79i

Opening the main card is Jeremy Miado versus Japan's Senzo Ikeda. It's the perfect fight to start a main card filled with fighters who can shut the lights off instantly.

Ikeda had an undefeated boxing record and was the Pancrase world flyweight champion before entering ONE Championship. His last fight in Pancrase was over current ONE rising star Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu.

Also Read Article Continues below

Against Miado, Ikeda might have a perfect dance partner in the cage. Both are quite tall for their division and are fast and unpredictable. Tune in on January 14 to watch the drama and action unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard