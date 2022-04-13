Tatsumitsu Wada sharpens his skills together with Shinya Aoki

Tatsumitsu Wada has enjoyed a strong run of form and he’s getting the help of a Japanese legend in honing his craft.

The flyweight contender tapped the guidance of MMA legend Shinya Aoki. Wada has won two straight fights in ONE and plans to build a streak that could catapult him into the top five of the division.

In an Instagram post, Wada shared that he got to train with the former ONE lightweight champion in a session that was both demanding and fun:

“For today, we received massages from everyone." [Translated by Google]

Kohei Yasumi, one of Wada’s training partners, posted the original photo. Yasumi stated that Aoki had a presence but shared a laugh with everyone. The former lightweight fighter said in his Instagram post that none of them were in their gear when Aoki arrived to train with them:

“Aoki came and the air became tingly. No one wore their uniforms [lol]. It was a good practice session." [Translated by Google]

Tatsumitsu Wada's last two outings saw him pick up decision victories over Shuo Wang and Daichi Takenaka. He’s racked up three victories in his last four matches, with only a split-decision loss to Yodkaikaew Fairtex in December 2020 being his setback over that stretch.

Tatsumitsu Wada learns from one of Japan’s greatest ever

While Wada's name is not featured in any upcoming ONE Championship event, his experience with Aoki may very well prove valuable.

Aoki is regarded as one of the greatest fighters from Japan. ‘Tobikan Judan’ had two reigns as the ONE lightweight world champion, with the first one lasting from 2013 to 2016.

The legendary Japanese grappler also held titles in both Shooto and DREAM. Apart from the titles he won, the men he has defeated inside the circle are nothing short of impressive.

Aoki holds two wins over Filipino icon and former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang. He also hold victories over inaugural ONE featherweight world champion Honorio Banario, Kotetsu Boku, Ev Ting, and Shannon Wiratchai.

Combining the lessons he learned from Aoki with his strong performances as of late, Tatsumitsu Wada could very well be on his way to the top five of the flyweight divisional rankings.

Edited by Aziel Karthak