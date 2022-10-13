“It would be a great honor” - Tawanchai not backing down from a potential clash with Superbon Singha Mawynn

Now that Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is the new ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, he feels like he’s ready to scout for greener pastures.

On September 29 at ONE 161, Tawanchai defeated four-time Muay Thai kingpin Petchmorakot Petchyindee to claim the world title via unanimous decision.

Humbled by his experience in defeating one of the best Muay Thai strikers in the world, the 23-year-old phenom wants to top it off by clashing with another pound-for-pound legend, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Pattaya-bred athlete was not intimidated by the idea of going toe-to-toe with his idol in the near future:

“I admit that [Superbon] is number one in the world right now. But if ONE offers me the world title match with him [in Muay Thai], I won’t run away from him. It would be a great honor to fight one of the world’s best fighters like him. I think I could handle him.”

Superbon was scheduled to defend his world title in the double-header card at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30. However, he was forced to withdraw from the bout on short notice due to an illness.

He was slated to fight World Grand Prix winner Chingiz Allazov in what was expected to be another classic barn-burner. If the Thai manages to retain his belt against ‘Chinga’ in a rescheduled bout, it will be the perfect excuse to pursue that double-champ status in Muay Thai with Tawanchai.

The two-time world champion is 3-0 and holds an impressive Muay Thai/kickboxing record of 113-34-0, which pairs up very well with Tawanchai’s resume of 4-1 in ONE Championship and a lifetime professional record of 128-31-2.

Combat sports fans will certainly have a field day if the two superstars agree to go all-in.

Tawanchai predicted Petchmorakot wouldn’t end his dreams of becoming world champion

Tawanchai had full confidence that he was going to be world champion even before stepping inside the ring with Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

In his short career, the Pattaya veteran has had his fair share of challenges, starting his professional career at 14 at the Lumpinee Stadium to become a world champion under the ONE banner. And although he’s a prodigy in his native Thailand, you can’t be successful with sheer talent alone.

Understanding the hard work that he brought to his training to beat Petchmorakot, he knew that it was going to eventually pay off.

He previously told ONE:

“When I fight Petchmorakot, I will train two or three times harder, and all my focus is going to be taking that belt away from him. I know his game, I know who he is, I know how his game will be. I read every step during the fight. My goal is to take that belt from him.”

