Tawanchai PK.Saenchai open to immediate rematch with Petchmorakot, willing to face anyone

Newly crowned ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is more than willing to run it back with Petchmorakot Petchyindee following their five-round war at ONE 161.

Tawanchai delivered a stellar performance against the former world champion, earning a unanimous decision over Petchmorakot. Despite the decisive win, the new titleholder is welcoming a rematch with the former champion.

However, In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai believes that it is ultimately up to the promotion to decide what comes next:

“Personally, I can fight anyone in the division but it would be for ONE Championship to say who's going to be the next.”

Reiterating his statement, Tawanchai said that if ONE Championship wants the rematch to happen, he will be ready for it.

“If ONE Championship says there's going to be a rematch, yes, I can.”

When asked if he had a preference as to who he would like to square off with inside the circle, Tawanchai made it crystal clear that the “who” is of no concern to him. No matter who the promotion decides, he will be ready to defend is crown:

“Personally, I don't have any opinion on that. It's up to ONE Championship. For me, I can fight anyone in the division. It's fine. Everyone is fine.”

Watch the full Tawanchai vs. Petchmorakot bout below:

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai still flying high after one of the best fights of his life

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai scored the biggest win of his combat sports career, defeating Petchmorakot to capture his first ONE world championship. At just 23 years old, the Thai star is still flying high over an incredible performance against Muay Thai icon Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Following the win, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai shared his enthusiasm with ONE Champion as he discussed the hard-fought victory.

“This fight, I will say that it was fun. It was entertaining. I was really tired but it was all great. It feels so great. I felt that it was one of the best fights of my life, and I think everyone in the world sees this as well.”

As for what comes next is anyone’s guess. Tawanchai previously stated that he is more than willing to welcome any potential opponent that ONE Championship deems worthy of a title opportunity, but early rumblings of a rematch between himself and Petchmorakot are starting to gain some traction online.

Whether or not that turns out to be true remains to be seen, but it’s clear that both Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and fans will embrace whatever and whoever comes next for the new featherweight world champion.

