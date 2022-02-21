“She’s going to expose her weaknesses” - Victoria Lee says older sister Angela will pick apart Stamp Fairtex

Victoria Lee is confident that her older sister, Angela Lee, will retain her ONE women’s atomweight world title and defeat Stamp Fairtex. 'Unstoppable' and Stamp are set to square off in the main event of ONE: X, ONE Championship’s much-anticipated 10-year anniversary show, on March 26th.

The younger Lee sister has been watching her older sister prepare for her upcoming fight at their family gym in Hawaii. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, she said:

“Well, my sister's been training really hard for this event. She's been training like, three times a day for the past, I don't know five weeks and we're still five weeks out. And so I think when she steps into the Circle, she's going to be extremely prepared physically, mentally, and emotionally. Just all around.”

Lee doesn’t believe Stamp Fairtex has what it takes to unseat the atomweight queen. The 17-year-old high school student and professional mixed martial artist says her older sister is a better fighter in every category. She added:

“Stamp is a really talented fighter. She's well-rounded. But obviously, her strength is in the striking. And I think that when my sister fights her, she's going to expose weaknesses in her wrestling, in her jiu-jitsu, in her stand up as well. And mainly her transitions because her transitions are seamless.”

Is Victoria Lee the second coming of Angela Lee?

At just 17 years of age, Victoria Lee is in a unique position. She trains alongside her older siblings, Angela and Christian, both ONE Championship world champions. Her head coach is Ken Lee, their father.

As such, there’s a lot of hype surrounding her potential in the Circle. After three victories in 2021, ‘The Prodigy’ has proven she has what it takes to compete on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Many believe she will eventually surpass her older siblings in terms of accomplishments. Nevertheless, Lee is now simply focused on helping her older sister get ready for her impending comeback. She said:

“I feel really lucky to be able to train with my sister. She's helped me so much when I was starting my career and just to be another training partner for her and to just push her in some rounds, it really means a lot because I look up to her so much, and anything I can do to help her, I'm just happy to do.”

Edited by C. Naik