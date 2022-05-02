"Which U.S. athlete should we sign NEXT?" - ONE Championship wants fan feedback on possible signees

ONE Championship wants to expand its constantly evolving roster and they want fans to sound off on who they should add next.

In an Instagram post, the promotion's official page posted a photo featuring some of their U.S.-based superstars in various sports. The caption reads:

“ONE's roster just keeps growing 🤩 Which U.S. athlete should we sign NEXT? 🤔 🇺🇸”

The poster shows Demetrious Johnson, ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, Victoria Lee, and Jarred Brooks representing MMA, ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd representing the ONE Super Series, and Garry Tonon, Mikey Musumeci, Danielle Kelly, and Gordon Ryan highlighting the submission grappling roster.

Fans responded by suggesting names that the promotion could consider signing. From prominent figures in other promotions to rising stars in their respective sports, it looks like there is no shortage of talent to choose from.

Among those that have been consistently mentioned were strikers Luke ‘The Chef’ Lessei, Ethan ‘Kid Wolverine’ Geffen, and Edie Abasolo, grappler Jon Calestine, and MMA fighter Roberto Soldic.

ONE Championship regularly features MMA and the striking arts of Muay Thai and kickboxing, but its last two events also featured submission grappling. As such, the range of disciplines and athletes that could showcase their talents on its global stage can be as diverse as they come.

ONE Championship inks a deal with Amazon Prime Video

Last week, ONE Championship announced its partnership with Amazon to bring its events closer to audiences in the U.S. and Canada through Prime Video.

The multi-year deal will see at least 12 live events broadcast exclusively on Prime Video in primetime each year. It signals a bold new move for the largest martial arts organization in the world to grow its presence in North America.

Growing its talent base in the United States will definitely help in getting more fans in the region interested in the brand.

Last year, the promotion broadcast its first event in the U.S. through the four-part ONE on TNT show. The event featured US-based stars Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, Christian Lee, and Janet Todd, among others.

With the partnership with Amazon, the promotion is also looking forward to hosting its first live events in the U.S. by 2023.

