Watch: 'Buchecha' shows his mastery on the mats ahead of ONE: Reloaded

Ahead of his April 22 match, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida has been flexing his incredible Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills on Instagram.

He recently showed off his skills by chaining different submissions together to submit his training opponent. The sequence looked to be an omaplata, then a stockade, and then rolling into a modified crucifix and snatching a wrist lock.

It left fans impressed, but also scratching their heads...

"Grappling greatness on full display 💪 Buchecha returns to action against Reug Reug on 22 April!"

"Wow that looks painful"

"Wow that looks painful"

"Omo to stockade with the legs to double wrist lock?"

"Omo to stockade with the legs to double wrist lock?"

In addition to indoor Brazilian jiu-jitsu training, 'Buchecha' also trains dockside. In one Instagram clip, he can be seen tossing training partner Leonardo Vieira into the water. Vieira won first place multiple times at ADCC and IBJJF.

The dockside throw gained recognition from UFC Hall of Famer and PRIDE FC Grand Prix Champion Mark Coleman, who said:

"Brilliant 🇧🇷💪👊🏼🤼"

'Buchecha' - a life in jiu-jitsu

'Buchecha's submission abilities are incredibly impressive and something he has earned through drilling a lifetime in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He is widely considered to be the greatest of this generation, with 6 IBJJF titles. He also broke Roger Gracie's record at the Mundials.

After first turning from football to surfing, 'Buchecha' eventually picked up Brazilian jiu-jitsu when he was 14 years old. He only joined the class because his sister was in it. For him, the discipline was instant love. He tried to spend as much time as he could in the gym, time that was spent training under jiu-jitsu champion Rodrigo Cavaca.

Now, after dozens of world championship competitions, Almeida has earned his place among jiu-jitsu royalty. His next move is to conquer the MMA world. He is undefeated in the sport and only recently made his debut. He won both of his fights to date via submission in the first round.

At ONE Reloaded on April 22, he will meet another heavyweight in 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane, a standout wrestler from Senegal. The Brazilian champion told Bjj Eastern Europe that even with all the accolades, it's not about the gold:

"I try to keep the friendships, everything that I built as a person. I think that’s most important. The titles, the name that I have… That’s just going to be something that will fade away. It’s not the most important thing. It’s what you built in your personal life throughout – that’s what matters."

