Get hyped for the ONE 159 co-main event with this epic Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez fight preview

Get hyped for the ONE 159 co-main event fight preview, featuring two of the toughest Muay Thai atomweight fighters, Janet Todd and Lara Fernandez.

ONE Championship has sent fans into a frenzy since dropping the fight preview only a few hours ago, garnering an outpouring of support for both fighters in the YouTube comments section below.

One excited fan had this to say about Janet Todd:

“I hope Janet becomes the double champ, she's the most exciting female fighter in One FC by far”

In support of the Spanish rising star, another fan said:

“Wow! Lara? Man, I like this girl so much! Great Respect to them both but you know.... we all have our favorites one”

Janet Todd, the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, is on a quest to become a two-sport world champion this Friday night. Unbeaten in her last six bouts, half in kickboxing and the other half in Muay Thai, the California native is hungry for her seventh straight win, a crucial win that will put her in a unique position to unify the belt against the original Muay Thai queen herself, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Fernandez, on the other hand, has become the new driving force in the atomweight division. With the WBC and ISKA world championship straps on her shoulders, ‘Pizza Power’ is prepared to add another shiny belt to her collection.

Making her ONE Championship debut on Friday, the Spanish standout is thrilled to be representing her country in one of the largest martial arts organizations of her career.

Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez for interim gold is going to be an unforgettable bout!

Janet Todd and Lara Fernandez currently stand as two of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world. From the fight preview alone, there is no doubt that the two competitors will leave everything inside the circle on Friday night.

Todd is coming into the bout with a massive advantage, and that is her experience. The American veteran has evolved over the years since her Muay Thai debut against Stamp Fairtex in 2019.

After the loss, 'JT' dedicated all her waking hours to becoming the best striker in the world. Defeating one opponent after the other, there’s no one out there to match her in volume or speed.

Perhaps Lara Fernandez is the fighter with all the answers. The 26 year-old Spaniard has all the makings of a star. Her happy-go-lucky personality and dedication to Muay Thai has already garnered a massive following. However, Fernandez will need more than elbows and knees to break down Janet Todd’s fighting spirit inside the circle.

However this plays out, is anyone’s guess. But the fact of the matter is, Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez is going to be an incredible fight for as long as it lasts.

