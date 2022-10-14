“We're still celebrating” - John Lineker still on cloud nine months after winning his first world title

John Lineker took his time to celebrate following his historic win over Bibiano Fernandes for the ONE bantamweight world championship.

The bantamweight king admitted that he and his family are still celebrating the huge win, but the festive mood may take a backseat for a while. Lineker will defend the gold against Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lineker said that his family and friends always talk to him about his victory over Fernandes at ONE: Lights.

While things have remained routine for him, there is always be a chance for Lineker and those around him to get together and reminisce about the world title win.

Lineker said:

“I continued with my normal routine. The celebration was wonderful with friends and family. In fact, we are still celebrating because the achievement was very recent. It was my first world title, so we are always talking about and remembering this achievement. But my days have been the same.”

He added:

“I'm here with my animals, taking care of my horses, and spending time with my family. And like I said, we're still celebrating the achievement. On the weekend, I go to a friend's house or someone in the family and we remember and talk about it.”

Lineker proved that he was more than worthy of his ‘Hands of Stone’ nickname when he bludgeoned Fernandes during their world title fight. After an intense back-and-forth, Lineker ducked in and blasted ‘The Flash’ with a crisp left hook that instantly felled the Brazilian legend in the second round.

John Lineker unfazed by Andrade’s constant smack talk

John Lineker hasn't been too vocal heading into his first world title defense against Andrade. He admitted that the No.2-ranked bantamweight contender’s trash talk hasn’t affected him all that much.

Andrade is one of the best talkers in ONE Championship and has been using his superb microphone skills to try and get under Lineker’s skin.

Lineker, though, seems to have taken the wise man’s route of letting his opponent talk while he focuses on his training camp.

In another interview with ONE Championship, John Lineker said:

“None of that bothers me. I take it all in my stride. I think talking is nonsense, we have to resolve it inside the circle. I’m going to show him that you don’t win by talking, but by showing what you’re good at inside the circle.”

