Who took home the $50,000 bonuses at ONE on Prime Video 2?

The promotion's second serving in US primetime this year certainly did not disappoint, as ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III delivered non-stop action with nine featured bouts.

The headliners, of course, took center stage as Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee settled their differences in yet another closely contested five-round war.

Once the dust settled, ‘The Panda’ got the better of their intense rivalry and retained her women’s strawweight world title via unanimous decision.

The Chinese superstar is not the only one who turned heads on Friday, September 30, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A pair of promotional newcomers had themselves a debut for the ages by knocking out two pillars in their respective divisions.

Halil Amir put the entire lightweight division on notice by taking out former world title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin.

The same goes for Ilya Freymanov, who announced his arrival to the featherweight ranks by making easy work of former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen.

As a reward for their signature performances, the promotion handed these two fighters a US$50,000 incentive.

Let’s look at how these two filled their pockets with the extra dough.

#2. Halil Amir (ONE MMA)

Halil Amir wanted to ensure that fans remembered his name by the end of the night.

After an incredible performance like that, how can they not? The Turkish powerhouse opened up the main card with a bang, separating Timofey Nastyukhin from his consciousness.

As advertised, the two headhunters traded bombs with evil intent right off the bat.

In round two, Amir threw a crazy set of punch combinations, ending with a looping right hand as Nastyukhin stepped back. That shot landed on the Russian’s temple and shook his equilibrium to the core.

Nastyukhin quickly dropped for a single-leg takedown to avoid the incoming punishment, but Amir sprawled magnificently and rained down hellfire.

Amir caught his opponent again, this time with a powerful left hook that took the NO.3- ranked lightweight’s legs from under him.

The 28-year-old heavy-hitter didn’t give Nastyukhin room to recover and unleashed ground and pound on his grounded opponent’s head, forcing the referee to put an end to the one-sided beating.

Amir kept his pristine 8-0 MMA record intact, along with his remarkable 100 percent finishing rate.

As of the moment, the lightweight world title picture remains unclear. It looks like Christian Lee has another contender to be wary about.

#1. Ilya Freymanov (ONE MMA bout)

Fighting a former two-division world champion is a daunting task for anyone, let alone for someone who is making his promotional debut.

Ilya Freymanov took on the challenge of trading leather with a proven finisher like Martin Nguyen and passed the test with flying colors.

Not to be intimidated by the Vietnamese-Australian’s lofty resume, Freymanov controlled the match from the start and had the ‘Situ-Asian’ guessing for the entirety of the bout.

As expected, Nguyen was trying to find a home for that missile of a right early on, but couldn’t close the distance against the bigger Russian.

Freymanov missed on a knee strike attempt as Nguyen dipped for a takedown.

The Kuznya Fight Club product, however, followed that up with a textbook straight right that landed squarely on the former world champion’s jaw.

Freymanov followed his wounded prey to the canvas with some nasty ground and pound and trapped him near the circle wall.

With nowhere to run, Nguyen absorbed the Russian destroyer’s barrage of knees and was forced to turtle up. The referee had seen enough and saved ‘Situ-Asian’ from further harm at the 3:33 mark of the first round.

Freymanov, who improved his record to 11-1, will likely break into the division’s top five after beating the No.3-ranked Nguyen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far