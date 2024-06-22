"One day someone is dying there" - Fans react to BKFC boxer fighting referee after suffering knockout loss

BKFC 62 witnessed a shockingly bizarre moment as a dazed contender accidentally tried to fight the referee.

Earlier today, bare-knuckle boxer Keith Richardson suffered a standing TKO against Alberto Blas in their bantamweight title bout. Unfortunately, the fighter was left so severely dazed from his opponent's flurry that he completely lost sense of what was going on around him.

Oblivious to the fact that the fight had been stopped, Richardson continued his onslaught, unaware that he was now throwing punches at the referee.

Fortunately, the official was able to evade most of the punches and was not seriously hurt, largely thanks to the cornermen and BKFC staff who rushed into the ring to separate the pair.

All the while, Blas was unaware of the chaos ensuing behind him as he was celebrating the win.

Watch BKFC fighter Keith Richardson throw punches at the referee below:

The outlandish moment has left fight fans in splits with many taking to social media, noting their concerns about the sport.

@iosuprx wrote:

"One day someone is dying there."

@parleyloser chimed in:

"Somebody tell me if that dude is alive right now. That might be brain bleed."

@turryj joked:

"Accidently locked on to the ref and was mashing buttons."

Check out a few other responses below:

With the win, Blas is now the BKFC bantamweight champion and has extended his undefeated record to 5-0. Richardson is now 4-1 after his maiden loss in the bare-knuckle boxing promotion.

In the main event of the fight card, Kai Stewart successfully defended his featherweight title clinching a unanimous decision win over Bryan Duran. With the win, 'King' has extended his undefeated record to 6-0.

Duran has lost the elusive 0 on his record following the loss and now holds a record of 6-1.