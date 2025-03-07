ONE debutant Joshua Perreira eager to unleash what he learned from coach Matt Brown: “His secrets of the clinch”

ONE Championship newcomer Joshua Perreira is excited to make his promotional debut this week, armed with lessons he learned from coach and MMA legend Matt Brown.

Ad

Perreira is set to see action in his maiden ONE outing on March 7 at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is going up against Banma Duoji of China in a flyweight MMA clash.

Speaking to Bangkok Post combat sports journalist Nick Atkin in line with his ONE debut, Joshua Perreira shared how he wound up training under Brown and the progress he has made since.

Ad

Trending

'Flyin Hawaiian' said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah, I moved out to Ohio in 2018, 2019, and I had met Matt in passing at a local place that I’m actually sponsored by now, it’s pretty cool. So, I told him my life story, and I was able to start training with him and I haven’t looked back since. It’s just a great opportunity training with him and learning his secrets of the clinch and just to be an even better martial artist than I was the day before."

Ad

Watch the interview below:

Ad

Brown, known as the 'The Immortal,' long competed in the UFC and was one of the promotion's top knockout artists.

Joshua Perreira looks to sustain success now that he is competing in ONE Championship

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Joshua Perreira fought in the North American MMA scene, where he went undefeated in his five professional matches.

Ad

His impressive run, where he got to showcase his skills both on the feet and on the ground and resulted in dominant finishes, earned the interest of ONE and led him to being signed by the promotion.

The Perreira-Duoji showdown is one of four MMA matches on offer at ONE Fight Night 29, which is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.