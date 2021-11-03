ONE Championship: Bibiano Fernandes confronts John Lineker on his trash talk

ONE Championship will put Bibiano Fernades inside the same cage as John Lineker in ONE: X, set to take place in early 2022. Heading into the fight, Fernandes and Lineker revealed the source of the animosity they feel towards each other.

Fernandes was quick to address Lineker's call out. The reigning ONE bantamweight champion had no problem with trash talk but seemed irked by Lineker's boasts.

"I’m going to beat Bibiano. You’re going to try to beat me. A lot of time. [Speaks Portuguese] You want to beat me? No problem, my friend. I’m going to let you try one more time. I have defended my belt eleven times, it’s not a problem for me to get there and see how it goes," said Bibiano to Lineker.

The 41-year-old has been with ONE Championship since May 2013. He has lost only once in 14 fights during his tenure with the Singapore-based promotion.

Fernandes has not returned to the ONE circle since October 2019.

Bibiano Fernandes wants to knock John Lineker out on the feet at ONE: X

'The Flash' looks forward to silencing Lineker with a knockout when they meet in the cage.

"I fought with a lot of aggressive guys. You’re talking about knocking me out. I’m here, let’s see. A lot of people say he [Lineker] will knockout Bibiano. I will try to knock you out too," said Fernandez. "You have a lot of aggression towards me and I feel the same way too. This is going to be very interesting. I know that I am going to knock you out of your feet, that’s my goal."

Lineker, who once fought in the UFC, has won all three of his contests in ONE Championship. He was able to knock out Kevin Belingon and Troy Worthen, while his debut fight against Muin Gafurov resulted in a unanimous decision victory.

