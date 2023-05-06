ONE Fight Night 10 results and recap: Aung La N Sang vs Fan Rong

Aung La N Sang lived up to his ‘Burmese Python’ nickname by strangling Fan Rong in their middleweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Fan Rong showed improvements since the last time he entered the Circle, giving Aung La problems early with that lead jab.

Aung La N Sang did a good job circling out of power hand, but the hulking ‘King Kong Warrior’ was light on his feet and disrupted the former world champion’s rhythm with his impressive footwork.

The Kill Cliff FC product came alive after switching to southpaw near the end of the round, landing two huge left hooks to bloody up the Chinese slugger. ‘The Burmese Python’ tried to set up his kicking game in the second round but was staggered by a counter left hook from Fan Rong.

Surprisingly, instead of throwing more combos, Fan Rong decided to shoot for a single-leg takedown, a decision he would later regret. Seconds after being put on his back, Aung La wrapped the Chinese fighter’s neck and sunk in a modified guillotine choke.

Even without his hooks in, the veteran used his wide body to take away Fan Rong's air space. With nowhere to go and at risk of losing consciousness, the Longyun MMA standout had no choice but to tap.

Official result: Aung La N Sang defeats Fan Rong via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:48 of round two (MMA - middleweight)

The former two-division world champion clinched his 15th win in the promotion and stretched his winning streak to three.

“I want to finish everybody as a gatekeeper until Chatri [Sityodtong] and ONE Championship gives me that title shot,” the 37-year-old legend told Mitch Chilson post-fight.

“I don’t care, I just want to stay active and I just want to fight.”

