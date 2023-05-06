ONE Fight Night 10 results and recap: Jackie Buntan vs Diandra Martin

Jackie Buntan opened the ONE Fight Night 10 main card with a bang, breaking Diandra Martin in under a round during their catchweight Muay Thai clash on Friday, May 6, at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Despite the Aussie’s massive reach advantage, Buntan had no problems closing the distance, sending a message early with a gorgeous one-two. Martin tried to set the tone and generate offense from the outside but found herself backpedaling due to the Filipino-American’s aggressiveness.

At the halfway mark of the opening canto, Buntan sneaked in another massive left hook that landed flush. That was the beginning of the end for the MuayU product. Buntan cornered her near the Circle cage and unleashed a violent two-punch combination to seal the deal.

Martin was a sitting duck, as The Boxing Works product connected on a crushing left body blow followed by another fight-ending overhand right that sent her to the canvas.

After seeing the 27-year-old out of it, the referee stopped the count and waived off the match.

Official result: Jackie Buntan defeats Diandra Martin via TKO at 2:34 of round one (Muay Thai - catchweight 131 lbs)

Jackie Buntan has now registered back-to-back wins, improving her record to 5-1 inside the Circle. In her post-fight interview, the 25-year-old told Mitch Chilson what she wants to accomplish next:

“This definitely puts me back to the mix to challenge Smilla [Sundell] again for the Muay Thai belt, but there’s a vacant belt in our division, and I would like to try my hand at the kickboxing belt.”

