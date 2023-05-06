ONE Fight Night 10 results and recap: Reinier de Ridder vs Tye Ruotolo

Reinier de Ridder returned to the Circle for the first time since suffering a first-round knockout loss to two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin. Taking off the four-ounce gloves, ‘The Dutch Knight’ competed in a submission grappling superfight opposite 20-year-old IBJJF world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Reinier de Ridder immediately began attacking the head as Tye Ruotolo pressed the Dutchman against the fence. Ruotolo was in no rush to push the pace early as de Ridder continued to skirt the outside of the Circle. RDR attempted a trip, but Ruotolo defended well.

De Ridder’s size and strength were on display, but that did not deter Ruotolo from being the aggressor. By the halfway point of the 10-minute contest, neither man was able to take things to the mat.

With 3:35 left, de Ridder attempted a sweep allowing Ruotolo to take the Dutchman’s back. Unfortunately, the size and strength of RDR kept him from being able to take advantage of the position, and he ultimately lost it.

Reinier de Ridder began to take some risks as the minutes ticked down but routinely gave Tye Ruotolo a path to taking his back. Ruotolo was able to put RDR on the mat for the very first time with 25 seconds left in the match. However, de Ridder was able to bounce back up.

Desperate to get a dominant position, both men went to the canvas in the closing seconds, but neither held a significant advantage over the other.

Official Result: Tye Ruotolo def. Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision

With the victory, Tye Ruotolo improves to 3-0 inside the Circle. Reinier de Ridder suffers his second-straight loss, but the defeat likely won't affect his stance in the world of mixed martial arts.

